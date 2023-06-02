CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man is wanted in a vehicle break-in Tuesday at a Cary shopping center.

(Cary Police Dept.)

Around 11 a.m., officers were called to the Waverly Place Shopping Center in the 500 block of New Waverly Place after citizens witnessed and recorded a person breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Dustin Zaner-Brown, of Apex, for one count of larceny from an auto.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to Cary police at 919-469-4012.