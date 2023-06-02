CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man is wanted in a vehicle break-in Tuesday at a Cary shopping center.
Around 11 a.m., officers were called to the Waverly Place Shopping Center in the 500 block of New Waverly Place after citizens witnessed and recorded a person breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot, police said.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Dustin Zaner-Brown, of Apex, for one count of larceny from an auto.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to Cary police at 919-469-4012.