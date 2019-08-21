Apex man was shot 5 times by police, autopsy says

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man who was killed in an April 25 officer-involved shooting was shot five times by officers, according to an autopsy released Tuesday.

Investigators say Stanley Edward Thompson was shot in his right ankle, right buttock, right upper arm, left thigh and the right side of his neck.

The ordeal began when Thompson called in a noise complaint at the Olive Chapel Pool parking lot around 10:10 p.m. on April 25 in reference to loud music being played.

“They are playing really loud music. His woffers (are) so hard it’s actually vibrating my bedroom window,” Thompson said.

Dispatcher received a 911 call less than 10 minutes later, but the caller hung up. A return call was made. The caller reported an assault at the pool.

Then, a minute later, a second call came in from the assault victim’s father who said his son was attacked by a person who came into his parked car, Apex Police Chief John Letteney says.

Over the next 10 minutes or so, police spoke with neighbors and were able to match Thompson’s description with the assault suspect’s. They also learned he was known to have guns.

Thompson eventually opened the door to his townhome and walked out armed with a shotgun, and officers noticed a large plum of smoke coming from inside the home.

Officers gave repeated commands to drop his weapon. Instead, he raised it, aimed at officers, and walked toward them, according to authorities.

Officers with the Apex Police Department and Wake County Sheriff’s Office shot at Thompson, who died at the scene, authorities said.

