Apex man who survived attempted lynching in 1950s to get new home due to I-540 expansion

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The community is coming together to help an elderly Apex man who’s being forced out of his home.

Lynn Council survived an attempted lynching back in the 1950s.

He currently lives in a section of Holly Springs where Interstate 540 is expanding.

The State of North Carolina is helping pay for him to relocate and he’s already found a new house.

Council’s attorney says the problem is he received a $20,000 loan decades ago for his current home. The conditions were he didn’t owe any money until he moved or died.

One man started a GoFundMe, and the results have been overwhelming.

The fundraising goal has been met and more than 560 people have donated as of Tuesday morning.

