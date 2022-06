RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man won a $110,000 jackpot off a $1 ticket in Saturday’s drawing.

Franklin Hicks bought his Cash 5 Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on North McKinley Street in Coats.

He collected his prize Monday and took home $78,111 after taxes and withholdings.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

Tuesday’s jackpot is $120,000.