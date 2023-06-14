APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been over two weeks since a 10-year-old boy was tragically struck and killed while riding his scooter in an Apex neighborhood, and neighbors continue coming together to push for change to make roadways safer for pedestrians.

Several people from the Woodall Estates neighborhood spoke at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, voicing their concerns and bringing forward potential solutions.

“I mean everyone’s kinda terrified right now,” said Darren Hoch, who lives in Woodall Estates.

On Memorial Day, 10-year-old Ayaan Vachery was riding his scooter on Woodall Crest Drive when he was struck and killed. Hoch, who’s lived in the neighborhood since 2017, said he could see the potential dangers for years before the tragic incident.

“A long straightaway, wide open road, was gonna tempt people to wanna go fast,” he said. “And then, with the density of houses to the side, filling into that road with all the children.”

The Woodall Estates neighborhood is now lined with signs urging motorists to slow down and be cautious. There’s also a no parking sign on a portion of the road where neighbors said cars would line up, creating blind spots for pedestrians crossing the street.

Some of the potential solutions brought forward by neighbors during Tuesday’s council meeting included better crosswalks in the area, including a prominent raised crosswalk, no parking areas and a potentially reduced speed limit.

“We gotta start thinking about the pedestrian movement, because that’s one of the biggest draws to Apex, are the greenspaces, the greenways, getting out on your bike and riding and believing that we’ve created a safe space for children,” Hoch said.

Neighbors brought stacks of paperwork, filled with research on pedestrian safety to the meeting, which was distributed to the mayor and members of the council.

After listening to the concerns and potential solutions, each council member and mayor addressed the issue, while also taking a moment of silence for Vichery.

“This was a failure. We had a child die in our community and it’s shocking. I can’t explain what I was feeling when I heard it,” said Council Member Terry Mahaffey.

Last August, Apex became part of Vision Zero, an initiative to have zero pedestrian deaths in the community. The council said being a part of this will allow them to research and come up with unique solutions to not only maximize safety in Woodall Estates, but other neighborhoods as well.

In addition to people living in the area where the 10-year-old was struck and killed, several speakers from other areas of Apex also took the public comment period to voice concerns over potential dangers in their neighborhoods.

Hoch said he hopes any solutions implemented in Woodall Estates can serve as a blueprint for the rest of the town.