NOTE: The video above is from previous CBS 17 coverage of the Holt Road Christmas lights in Apex.

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police released details Thursday about how drivers should access an elaborate Christmas lights display that begins on Thanksgiving night.

A home on Holt Road puts up a yearly display on 12 acres. The schedule this year is generally from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The bright, festive lights are a tradition for the Apex household, whose display has attracted a lot of attention in the past along with some traffic concerns.

The homeowner pays off-duty police officers to help with traffic control, Apex officials said.

“The Town of Apex does not set the schedule for viewing dates or times,” according to a news release from the town of Apex, which also included maps for drivers to follow.

On the following dates, the light display is not open: Nov. 28, 29 and Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12 and 14.

This year, the homeowner requires tickets to view lights, with a maximum capacity of tickets each night. (See below for how to obtain tickets.)

The display is open on Christmas Eve from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. The final day is Dec. 26.

Here are the directions from Apex officials about how to access the lights:

Prior to gates opening, visitors should line up at Salem Pond Park at 6112 Old Jenks Road. DO NOT queue on Holt Road. Officers working the event will reroute any visitors who line up and block the roadway prior to the gates opening. (Be sure to check opening times before visiting.)

Follow the route shown in GREEN on the two maps below (the first shows greater detail of the traffic queue, the second shows the preferred route along Holt Road out to N.C. 55 upon exiting the display)

Traffic must queue through the Salem Elementary / Salem Middle School campus

Avoid u-turns on Holt Road, Old Jenks Road, and surrounding neighborhood roads

Potential visitors who want to obtain tickets in advance should click here for the homeowner’s Facebook page.

Here are the maps from the town of Apex: