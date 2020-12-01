Apex police ask for help locating 26-year-old woman last seen Nov. 25

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex police are asking for the public’s help locating a 26-year-old woman who was last seen at her home on Nov. 25.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Emily Elizabeth Montgomery, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Emily Montgomery

A parent of Montgomery contacted Apex police after they were unable to contact her for an “extended period of time.”

Police said Montgomery was last seen at her home on Lanasa Lane in Apex around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25.

She stands 5 foot 1 inches tall with a slim build. She has hazel eyes and dark-brown hair.

Further information about Montgomery was not immediately available.

If you know the whereabouts of Emily Montgomery please call the Apex Police Department at (919) 362-8661.