Apex police charge woman for spray painting profanity on sign supporting President Trump

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police have charged a woman who they say admitted to spray painting “F Trump” on a campaign sign supporting President Donald Trump.

Police say Caroline Quinn Gayle was arrested Thursday near Salem Street in Apex and charged with criminal vandalism.

Apex Police Deputy Chief Mitchell McKinney told CBS 17 that Gayle was spotted with a backpack by an officer and smelled of paint.

When asked if she did the spray painting, she initially said no but later admitted to the crime.

