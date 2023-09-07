APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex Police Department is investigating a suspect impersonating a police officer after stopping someone earlier this week in their vehicle.

On Tuesday around 2:01 p.m., a driver was stopped by a person identifying themselves as a police officer on Center Street near U.S. Highway 1. The suspect asked the driver for their information and told them they were an undercover officer. Police say the suspect also told the driver that they stopped them because their vehicle was reported as stolen.

According to police, the suspect is described as a man with short-cut black hair, about 5-foot-8 and possibly carrying a firearm on his belt. The suspect also drives an older model Ford Crown Victoria with red and blue lights in the visor area. The driver told police that there was damage to the front bumper of the vehicle.

Police say that the suspect is not an Apex police officer and that they are unaware of this individual being associated with any other law enforcement agency in the area.

Police urge citizens that if stopped by the police and they do not feel comfortable with the situation, to pull over in a well-lit area and call 911 to verify that the vehicle stopping them is a police officer. They can also ask the officer to provide their name and present their badge and police identification to ensure that they are a police officer.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this time.