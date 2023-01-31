APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Apex say someone with a gun robbed a man selling a watch of both the timepiece and his money.

The Apex Police Department on Tuesday said it is investigating the reported armed robbery that took place shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Street.

Police say the victim told them he met three people at about 9:30 p.m., and two of them interested in purchasing his watch but could not agree on a price.

The victim then said one of the three reached back out to say he wanted to make the purchase but wanted to see the watch again, police said.

At that meeting, police say one of the suspects in a white SUV pulled a handgun out at the victim and took the watch and a small amount of cash before fleeing.