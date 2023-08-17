APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A police chief is asking the public for help in finding two people responsible for an armed robbery.

At around 8:40 p.m., Chief Jason Armstrong said two men walked into the Verizon Wireless store at 720 W. Williams Street in Apex.

They were each armed with handguns, but Chief Armstrong said no one was injured during the incident.

The men were described as wearing hoodies, one green and one black, but no surveillance images have been made available by police as of 10:45 p.m. Police have also not disclosed what the men stole or what the value of the stolen items is.

Both men ran away from the store immediately after the armed robbery. As Apex police continue in the effort to find the men responsible, they ask that anyone who may have been in the area and believes they saw the individuals to call 919-362-8661.