Apex police looking for man who burglarized wine store, vape shop

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police say they’re looking for a man who burglarized a wine store and vape shop Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows the suspect breaking out the glass in the front door of wine store Peak of the Vine, then went inside to grab the cash register with 250 dollars inside.

Owner Michelle Phoenix says the pandemic has already been tough on the business and this just makes things worse.

“The 250 dollars is a hit on any place these days because we’re all just trying to make it,” Phoenix said.

Apex police said the same suspect is also accused of breaking into a neighboring vape shop and stealing items.

He hasn’t been arrested but police believe they know who he is.