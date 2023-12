APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex Police Department is asking for the public’ assistance’s help in identifying a subject who fraudulently purchased gift cards using a financial transaction card stolen during a theft from a vehicle at Apex Community Park.

Police said the larceny took place Dec. 6. The vehicle was opened by prying the door lock.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Apex police at 919-362-8661 or email Det. Crystal Byrd at crystal.byrd@apexnc.org