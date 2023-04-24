APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who stole a “large quantity” of over-the-counter allergy medications from a Walgreens.

Police said the male suspect placed Allegra, Claritin and store-brand allergy medicine in a basket and walked out the front entrance with the products. He then got in the passenger side of a silver Hyundai Elantra being driven by an unknown individual.

The suspect appears to be the same suspect in previous allergy medication thefts in the fall and earlier this year in other jurisdictions, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact Apex police at 919-362-8661 or email Det. Letzelter at michael.letzelter@apexnc.org