APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex Police Department captain was fired Friday after an assault charge for a domestic incident in Johnston County, Apex police said.

According to a Monday news release from Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong, the department was notified by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on April 1 that Capt. Eric Buchanan had been arrested by deputies.

“What we know at this time is that this is a domestic incident and Mr. Buchanan was charged with one count of assault on a female and was booked into the Johnston County Detention Center,” Armstrong said.

Buchanan was initially placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, according to Armstrong.

Apex police internal affairs officers investigated the incident and Buchanan was terminated on Friday, according to a Friday afternoon news release.

“We take these matters seriously, and will do our due diligence to ensure we gather all information available related to this incident,” said Armstrong.

Buchanan has been released from detention center custody, according to arrest and jail records.

Buchanan has a court date set for May 23, according to North Carolina court records.