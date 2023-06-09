APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — You’re likely see some familiar faces in a new book.

They are some of the officers in the Apex Police Department, in illustration.

“So, when I learned of this idea, and we started exploring it. I thought it would be a great tool that we could use in helping young people feel a little bit more comfortable with interacting and talking with our officers in their communities,” said Chief Jason Armstrong.

The new tool he is referring to is a children’s book called “Who’s Behind the Badge.”

“We are always looking for ways that we can engage more and better with the members of our community. We know one of the areas we struggle in law enforcement as a whole is engaging with young people,” Armstrong explained.

The book goes beyond the badge. It gives an inside look at the lives of officers, including Armstrong’s.

For instance, showcasing what they like to do and why they decided to go into law enforcement.

CBS17 introduced you to Armstrong his first week on the job in August 2021.

.He told us his focus was being a partner in the community and a resource for people. He said this book is just another step in that plan.

“A big focus of ours and always a big focus for me is how can we take ideas and bring them to life that are going to bring people together,” stated Armstrong.

The department partnered with a local company to create this book.

Armstrong said if you’re interested in getting a copy, feel free to ask an officer.