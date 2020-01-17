Apex police say they are here for you if you want to give up your Girl Scouts Cookies

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Girl Scouts cookies fan aren’t you? Well, apparently, the Apex Police Department is, too! Who isn’t?

According to a social media post from the department, they want to make sure Girl Scouts cookies lovers know that you can drop off those cookies to them, you know, as an act of service or some sort.

Check it out!:

A more recent post from the department shows them with a load of Girl Scouts Cookies, captioned “Making the streets of Apex safe….one box at the time.”

