APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an attempted break-in at a residence.

The suspect tried to break into a townhome in the Golders Green neighborhood on Saturday, police said.

The suspect opened the gate to the deck and went toward the rear door while holding a flashlight to the camera, possibly to avoid detection.

Entry was never made, police said.

The police department shared photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 919-362-8661 or email Det. Byrd at crystal.byrd@apexnc.org