Apex police use taser to detain suspicious man at 9/11 memorial event, officials say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The Apex Police Department is investigating a suspicious person it said walked through a crowd Saturday morning wearing latex gloves carrying a backpack strapped with two punch daggers.

At 9:42 a.m. officers saw the man walking through a 9/11 memorial event and attempted to have a conversation with him when police became concerned with the man’s behavior, a press release said.

The release said police tried to detain him in handcuffs but had to deploy a taser when he resisted. The suspect sustained an abrasion to his knuckle in the incident, the release said.

Additionally, police recovered butane accelerants, a hatchet, a rifle ballistic plate and shin guards from the man’s backpack.

Due to the accelerants found in the backpack, an explosives detection K-9 was called in to search the man’s vehicle, which was located nearby at the Apex United Methodist Church. However, the K-9 found no indication of explosives.

While the investigation remains ongoing, police said upon preliminary measures, the suspect has a history of mental health issues officials believe was a factor in the incident.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released and there are no charges at this time.

CBS 17 will update this story when more information becomes available.