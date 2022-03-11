APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The gym inside Apex United Methodist Church has been transformed into a prom dress boutique thanks to the non-profit Prom Shoppe.

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, girls and their families are once again able to pick out all their prom needs.

It’s a one-stop-shop complete with dresses, shoes, make-up, and even jewelry. And the best part? It’s all free.

“A need was brought to our attention that a young girl could not go to prom because she could not afford a dress, and we said we can’t have that happen,” Brandy Sadler, the director of the Prom Shoppe, said.

She and other volunteers started the non-profit organization 14 years ago.

Now, it has grown to include more than 1,100 gowns in all colors, styles – and more importantly – sizes.

Boutiques across the state donate dresses, some brand new.

Volunteers set everything up so you feel like you’re shopping at an actual store Sadler explained. She also said, on average, prom will cost a family approximately $1,100.

“That is just not doable for a lot of families, especially with the pandemic; so many families have lost their jobs (and) been out of work,” Sadler said.

A local shopper said she was in searching for a prom dress after her family couldn’t afford to get her one for her special night.

“My mom was like ‘I don’t know, we can see about getting you a dress, but I’m not sure,” Victoria Smith said. “We’ll do the best we can.”

And then Smith found her senior prom dress from the Prom Shoppe.

She said not having to worry about how to pay for it allowed her to focus on creating fun memories and living in the moment.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I don’t know when it comes to other things, but right now, in this moment, I know that I have a prom dress, I have shoes, I have makeup, I have what I need to feel special in this one night,” Smith said. “It’s like given the cards I’ve been dealt, I can still feel beautiful, and I can still be loved and feel pretty and all that kind of stuff.”

Prom is one night that many people remember for the rest their lives.

When girls find that perfect dress and the shoes to match, their faces light up. That’s the feeling all the volunteers with the Prom Shoppe want the girls to carry with them forever.

“This is not just about getting a dress, this is about changing these girls’ lives the day after tomorrow, (then) the next day…it’s about making a difference,” Sadler said.

You do not have to sign up, register or show any proof you are experiencing financial hardship. You can shop Friday, March 11 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Prom Shoppe runs entirely on donations. If you’d like to donate you can learn more by clicking here.