Apex private school Thales Academy reopens with in-person classes

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday marked the first day of school at Thales Academy in Apex.

Parents and students had a mix of emotions as they started the day. They expressed concern, uncertainty, but also excitement about starting a new academic school year.

“It’s good to have the kids back at school with their friends, but who knows what the school year will bring,” said Rebecca Jackson as she dropped her daughter, Morgan Jackson, off to school.

Jackson said she still has concerns, but believes in-person classes are what’s best for her daughter.

“We are excited to see the kids back with their friends. I feel like the kids really need structure, that socialization, but I also feel that we are the science experiment for the country,” continued Jackson.

Her daughter Morgan started seventh grade Monday and they were met with new COVID-19 safety measures .

Administrators met students at their cars with a thermometer and a list of questions. They checked their temperature to make sure they didn’t have a fever.

They also asked students a series of questions to make sure they don’t have COVID19 symptoms.

“It’s pretty exciting, but I’m also a little bit scared because this is definitely strange,” said Morgan Jackson.

School leaders have implemented additional safety guidelines for the academic year which include, staggered class change times, social distancing, prohibiting mass gatherings and sharing school supplies.

Students are also expected to follow state and city mandates when it comes to wearing a face mask.

“I think they do have a good grip on it,” said Lena Morrison, a mother of a 12th grader at Thales Academy.

Her daughter Ella Dozier also had questions.

“I’m curious to know how everything is going to work with having the social distancing,” said Dozier.

“I am pretty excited though. I’m looking to see how everything is going to work,” she continued.

Students like Dozier and Jackson had the option this first quarter to choose virtual education or in-person classes.

“My friend is doing virtual, but I’m not — I’m kind of glad that I’m not. We did that for part of the year last year and it was definitely a little bit weird,” said Morgan Jackson.

Ella also said she wasn’t interested in virtual classes this school year.

