APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Prom season is almost here, and a local organization is in need of donations for teens in need.

Inside the Prom Shoppe at Apex United Methodist Church, you can find dresses, shoes, makeup, and jewelry galore.

All of the items are free for girls in need.

Brandy Sadler is the director of the pop-up shop. Every year she and other volunteers transform the gym inside the church into a pop-up prom dress boutique for two days.

“For a lot of families, they have to make a priority… [i]t’s pay rent, buy medication, pay the gas bill or a prom dress, and so they have to prioritize and getting a prom dress is sometimes not possible for them because they have to make that choice,” said Sadler. “We don’t want families to have to make that choice.”

With the help of donations, Sadler is able to provide dresses and accessories for kids heading to prom.

Sadler says they typically serve about 300-400 kids a year.

This year the need is even greater.

“The average cost to attend prom now for a girl is over $1,000,” said Sadler. “With inflation, and people losing their jobs, that’s just not doable for a lot of families; so, we are here to alleviate that burden.”

The Prom Shoppe plans to collect items until March 1.

Sadler says they’re looking for dresses in like-new condition (within 5 years), shoes, jewelry, and unused makeup.

You can find more information about The Prom Shoppe here.