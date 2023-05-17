APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that took a credit card to purchase a gift card.

On May 4 around 11:15 a.m., police said a stolen credit card was used at an Apex Walmart to buy a gift card. The card was stolen out of a vehicle parked at the American Tobacco Trail located at 1309 New Hill Olive Chapel Road.

Police said the suspect was in a newer model, white BMW SUV with tinted windows.

The suspect seen exiting a white BMW. (Apex Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661 or email Officer Keating at robert.keating@apexnc.org.