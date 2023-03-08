APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are looking for suspects that attempted to steal three carts of laundry detergent.

On Feb. 25 around 9:20 p.m., police say four suspects committed an armed robbery of laundry detergent from Walgreens. Four people filled three carts worth of laundry detergent and tried to leave the store.

Police say while leaving the store, a clerk was pushed and once they were outside, a customer received minor injuries after being punched in the ear while trying to stop the robbers.

Two carts of detergent were recovered, but the suspects were able to get away with the third cart.

Police say the suspects left in a black or dark gray sedan with dark windows and a covered license plate.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Payton at jonathan.payton@apexnc.org