Apex teen killed, Raleigh man injured in crash on I-40 in Pender County, authorities say

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – An Apex man died in a vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 40 near Wallace.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials, Charles Robert Xiao, 19, died as a result of the wreck, which took place just after 9 p.m. near exit 389.

Officials say Xiao was traveling east on I-40 in a Toyota passenger car when his car ran off the roadway into the median and struck a cable barrier.

His car then struck a Toyota pickup truck driven by Brian Keith Williams, 34, of Raleigh, in the westbound lanes.

After the collision, Xiao’s car reportedly overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its passenger side.

Williams was taken to New Hanover County Regional Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes were shut down for hours after the wreck.

