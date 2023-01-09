APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property.

In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming.

However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools and/or accessories — must be claimed by Feb. 9.

Anyone who doesn’t claim the items in time will end up with the unclaimed property sold at a public auction, police said.

However, unclaimed bicycles will be donated to non-profit, charitable organizations, police said.

A public auction will be held on the auction site Property Room after Feb. 9. This website is used by other law enforcement agencies.

“All proceeds from the sale of unclaimed property shall be given to the Wake County Public School System,” the Apex news release said.