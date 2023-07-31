APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex Town Council accepted the resignation of Town Manager Catherine “Katy” Crosby at a special called meeting Thursday.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the motion to “accept Town Manager Catherine H. Crosby’s resignation effective immediately,” according to a statement from the town.

In the same meeting, a 4-1 vote was approved “to appoint Shawn Purvis, current Deputy Town Manager, as Interim Town Manager effective immediately.”

In the interim, town operations will continue on, following the goals defined in the town’s recently completed Strategic Plan.

Crosby served a little more than two years as the town manager. She was only the fifth town manager to serve in Apex, and the first female and first African American to hold the position in the town’s history, the town said.

Council will discuss next steps in recruitment for a new manager at their regular meeting on Aug. 8.