APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly three months since a 10-year-old boy was tragically struck by an SUV and killed in an Apex neighborhood, the town is looking at ways to improve pedestrian safety in the area.

Members of the town’s transportation team presented several recommendations at Tuesday night’s town council meeting.

Ayaan Vachery was riding his scooter on Woodall Crest Drive on Memorial Day when he was hit by the driver of an SUV and died.

“Anytime something like this happens, our staff wants to take a more holistic look at the corridor,” said Chris Johnson, Apex director for transportation and infrastructure development.

Following the tragedy, those living in Woodall Estates have pushed for change. The neighbors are advocating for several safety improvements including raised crosswalks, no parking areas and the potential for a reduced speed limit.

In June, members of the town’s traffic engineering team studied the traffic patterns along Woodall Crest Drive and also met with those in the neighborhood about their concerns.

The study found that just under 270 cars travel along the street daily, with a vast majority of 85 percent obeying the 25 mph speed limit on the roadway.

One key recommendation presented Tuesday was the creation of bike lanes on Woodall Crest.

“When you narrow the travel lanes, it can help make people feel a little bit more tight, uncomfortable when they’re driving down the street, as opposed to having a wide-open lane which is what’s out there today,” Johnson explained.

There’s also hope bike lanes will discourage parking in areas that could create blind spots, a huge concern for residents. Other recommendations include more crosswalks in the area.

Town council members want to see any safety measures taken in Woodall Estates translated across other developments across Apex.

“This gives us a nice little testbed to find out how do we take and shape that psychological experiment and make things safer all the way around,” Apex Town Council Member Ed Gray said during the meeting.

Woodall Crest Drive is also expected to become a lot busier in the future, with ongoing development happening just beyond the Woodall Estates neighborhood. With this in mind, the town is planning on having an additional traffic study in the area once the development is completed.

Because of the nature of the road, as well as the data, engineers did not recommend any traffic calming along Woodall Crest Drive. Traffic engineering staff also does not recommend speed humps in the area because of the volume and speed in the area.