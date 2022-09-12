APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — When a crime victim or survivor needs help with physical or emotional recovery with support or aid as they go through the justice system, they’ll likely cross paths with Danica Coleman.

She’s the Apex Police Department’s only victim advocate on staff. Coleman joined the department in 2014 and is now being recognized internationally for her advocacy work.

Coleman is now one of the awardees included in this year’s 2022 International Association of Chief of Police 40 Under 40 awardees. IACP says recipients represent the top rising leaders from around the globe, exemplifying leadership, dedication and service to their communities and the law enforcement profession.

Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong broke the news to Coleman during a public announcement on Facebook Live.

“She provides services for so many people in the community and she helps so many people in the community, we want to share this moment with you all because she helps so many people in the community,” said Armstrong.

The Chief and several other department staff made their way up to Coleman’s office to surprise her with the announcement.

“I’ll go ahead and warn everybody now now, Danica is somewhat shy at times so she’s going to be taken aback by everybody coming up here to congratulate her,” said Armstrong.

As he predicted, Coleman was humble and soft spoken as he and the team congratulated Coleman.

“Thank you Chief. I’m just so thankful to be able to serve this community and be a resource to people who need it. I don’t do what I do to get recognized so thank you,” said Coleman.

IACP chose Coleman after recognizing her pattern of going above and beyond to help survivors of domestic violence.

“She routinely balances multiple victims experiencing the various stages of denial, grief, anger or victimization. Her visible caseloads tend toward 20–25 active cases per month; however, over the years, she has impacted so many lives that victims often call on Advocate Coleman when they are facing challenges,” IACP said.

Coleman often works after hours and on weekends to ensure people who have the information and resources they need.

“I meet people when their world has been turned upside down and try to give them hope,” Coleman said.

Coleman will be honored with the other recipients next month in Dallas.

She is also a member of the Service Group and Faith Alliance, Wake County Domestic Violence Task Force, Wake County Fatality Review Team and the Wake County Sexual Assault Response Team.