Appeal denied, Polygamy Porter beer remains banned in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The ABC Commission denied Wasatch Brewery’s appeal to serve Polygamy Porter in our state.

“Each label is considered carefully and while some products may have made it through in previous administrations, we certainly want to take our time with each label that’s proposed,” Kat Haney, the ABC Commission Public Information Officer said.

In the original rejection letter back in May, they said, “polygamy is illegal. Therefore the product will not be approved.”

Tramp Stamp, Flight of the Pimp, Brown Angel, even Santa’s Butt have been approved. Wasatch Brewery provided that list of names, explaining that those also seemed inappropriate.

“It’s really a tongue-in-cheek reference to a piece of our history you know certainly something we’re condoning, we’re not propagating or promoting. Its really just to be a fun bit to our local heritage,” Jon Lee, Wasatch Brewery’s Head Brewer said.

The ABC Commission said they rejected Wednesday appeal, citing state administrative code, stating that the label is, “undignified, immodest or in bad taste.”

“Its been available since 2001 and we’ve got it for sale I believe in over 19 states at this point and international and in all of those locations this is the first time that we have run into any type of governmental roadblock,” Lee said.

According to its website, Polygamy Porter is a smooth, chocolatey easy drinkin’ brown porter that’s more than a little naughty.”

“The ABC Commission takes its role in public safety and fair commerce and we take that role very seriously,” Haney said.

Lee said they’re considering what their next action will be. That includes taking the ABC Commission to court.

