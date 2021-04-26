Apple commits $100M to support Triangle-area schools, students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Apple is committing millions of dollars to local schools as it heads to the Triangle.

The company is establishing a $100 million fund to support schools and community initiatives in the area, along with putting money into public schools.

“We’re really excited about this. Apple is a great corporate citizen and their announcement of $100 million to support Triangle-area school districts and community building work is tremendously inspiring,” said Chip Sudderth, chief communications officer for Durham Public Schools.

Apple hasn’t released details yet of their plan for Triangle-area schools, but the company has invested in curriculum, training, technology, classes at and more at other places in the past.

Durham Public Schools said they’ve been meeting with Google about plans to invest in students. They hope to do the same with Apple.

“We have so much interest in partnering with technology leaders to give our students internship opportunities, to help unlock the magic of technology work for students as career choices,” said Sudderth.

Apple will not only benefit primary and secondary schools with its campus at RTP, but also colleges and beyond.

“Bringing this facility here to North Carolina allows us to keep these very bright and talented students here in North Carolina and contribute to a growing and robust economy,” said Chancellor Harold Martin with North Carolina A&T State University.

Engineering students said they’re thrilled by the Apple announcement.

“It’s really exciting to have more jobs, so that I can stay in the Raleigh area after I graduate because I really like it here,” said Jillian Jessup, a sophomore with NC State University.

Along with being a potential future employer for students, Apple is partnering with some colleges and universities, like North Carolina A&T State University.

“The exciting part that opportunity allows us to attract really outstanding students, both in state and out of state,” said Martin.

Chancellor Martin said Apple’s investing in technology, software tools, faculty development, scholarships and more.

“To say the least, we’re thrilled,” said Martin.

“There’s going to be opportunities all around for all the universities and colleges in this region,” said Scott Ralls, president of Wake Tech Community College.

Not far from where Apple’s campus will be is Wake Tech’s growing RTP campus.

“There are so many pathways into these kind of high-tech opportunities and Wake Tech is a great starting point for whatever that pathway may be,” said Ralls.

Education leaders said this move by Apple will help recruit students that could turn into talented Apple employees.

“There’s so much opportunity here. It’s hard to imagine a place that has more opportunity now, so it’s just a great place to be,” said Ralls.