MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville town leaders are eagerly anticipating Apple’s Research Triangle Park campus, as documents provided to CBS 17 from Wake County show plans to develop the land continue behind the scenes.

“This is just a game-changing economic development project for Morrisville and the Triangle,” said Morrisville Councilman Steve Rao.

Documentation provided by the county show applications filed for the project as recently as the end of May. Apple plans to develop 281 acres of land in the RTP near Morrisville.

“We’ve heard news about the permitting and the construction beginning, hopefully sometime soon,” said Rao.

Back in 2021, the company announced its plans to build a campus in the RTP, bringing 3,000 jobs as part of a $1 billion investment in North Carolina. While applications continue to be filed with the county, the timeline for construction remains unclear.

Despite this, Rao is excitedly anticipating what an Apple RTP campus will bring to the Triangle.

“It’s an exciting time. We’ve had a lot of really, really great companies come in in the last five, six years. We started with Microsoft before COVID, the $1.3 billion LifeSciences and Pharma.”

In the meantime, Apple has established a temporary home locally, renovating office space in Cary. With thousands of jobs set to come to an already growing area, the councilman says it’s important to focus on a variety of areas, including infrastructure, schooling and housing.

“When you heard Steve Adler, the former mayor of Austin, talk about Apple coming in, he said the housing, affordable housing was important, and now, affordable housing is even more important with housing prices are skyrocketing.”

Rao says he’s also excited about the opportunity for Apple to bring high-tech jobs, like in artificial intelligence, to the area.