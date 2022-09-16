RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s transportation department is looking to fill more than 50 open positions and along with 20 seasonal positions — there are about 30 permanent positions available.

Some positions like seasonal leaf collection staffers do not require experience while others like resurfacing inspectors do.

Like many other industries, the city has faced challenges filling positions over the last few months.

“We’ve been able to move some people around from one area to another to deliver our essential services and really those vacancies have not been an impact to our services,” said Steve Halsey, transportation manager for the city.

The city says equipment operator applicants must have a valid driver’s license and a commercial driver’s license or the ability to obtain a commercial driver’s license within 15 days of hire. Non-CDL positions are also available.

Open positions include:

Maintenance workers

Equipment operators

Resurfacing inspectors

Seasonal leaf collection staff (no experience required)

Temporary staff

A free job fair is scheduled this weekend:

Saturday, Sept. 17.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2550 Operations Way, Raleigh

Pay starts at $18 per hour for seasonal positions. People are encouraged to bring a resume and ID or driver’s license if they plan on attending the job fair. Click here to view and apply for the open positions.

Last year, the city was only able to hire five of the 20 needed temporary staff for leaf clean-up.

“It’s a really big lift to do our leaf collection program. It runs from November through March each year and we look to bring on additional temporary staff outside of our normal full-time staff to deliver that program so that’s why it’s important to really ramp up prior to that program beginning,” said Halsey.