RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Do you know a high school student looking for a career that gets them outdoors and allows them to help protect wildlife, waterways, farms and forests?

For the first time since the pandemic started in 2020, the annual Resource Conservation Workshop will be held in-person this summer.

Wake County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors is looking to sponsor five students to attend this week-long camp, living on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Applications deadline – April 1

Rising sophomores, juniors and seniors are invited to apply for the $550 scholarship to attend the camp, which runs from Sunday, June 26, through Friday, July 1.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, April 1.

Only about 100 students are chosen from across the state, with only five spots for Wake County high school students so the application process is highly competitive.

Teens will get hands-on experience in various fields of natural resources management, such as soil and water conservation, forestry, water quality and wildlife. High scores on a final exam give students an opportunity to win college scholarships and up to $1,000 in cash prizes.

“Students tell us that the Resource Conservation Workshop was the highlight of their summer,” said Teresa Furr, director of the Wake Soil and Water Conservation District. “Many go on to pursue careers in an environmental field, which encourages us to provide this wonderful learning opportunity to as many young people as we possibly can every year.”

Scholarship and sponsor applications available online

To fill out a scholarship application or to sponsor a deserving Wake County teen to conservation camp, visit WakeGov.com/ConservationCamp.

The winners will be chosen by the Wake County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board.

The board will award four scholarships to local students and the Friends of Wake Soil and Water Conservation District will sponsor a fifth scholarship. The winners will be notified on April 22.