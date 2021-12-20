Appointments for COVID-19 tests in Wake County filling up fast ahead of holiday weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — With so many people traveling this week, a lot of people are rushing out to get a COVID-19 test before getting together with their families.

Wake County is seeing high demand for COVID testing right now. There are a few appointments remaining but those spots appear to be going quickly.

We also checked with Walgreens and CVS to see if they had any appointments available. Most stores claim to have some but not many appointments are remaining so if you’re needing to book a spot, you’ll want to do so as soon as possible.

Links:

No-Cost COVID-19 Testing | Wake County Government

Walgreens COVID testing

COVID-19 Testing and Locations | MinuteClinic