Appointments to be scheduled for those 75 and older to get COVID-19 vaccine at Duke Health

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– Duke Health is offering vaccines for people 75 and older, but it will be through appointment only.

Like everywhere else right now, supply is limited.

People who are 75 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as North Carolina enters Phase 1B Group 1 of the vaccine distribution.

Duke Health will be reaching out to patients who are eligible for this phase of the vaccine through using Duke MyChart

If you haven’t already, Duke Health asks that you sign up for a Duke MyChart account. Or, call the Duke COVID-19 hotline: 919-385-0429 to make an appointment. The hotline is open every day from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. 

For more information, click here.

