CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary officials are pressing forward with a plan for a new massive sports complex that would replace the South Hills Mall.

Transformative, iconic and a destination– it’s what Town of Cary officials hope the future community center and indoor sports complex can be.

“It would just be a big deal, and I think a lot of it would just put Cary even further on the map than it already is,” said Doug McRainey, director of community projects for Cary.

Plans for the complex began after a study found a shortage of indoor sports facilities around the Triangle. The conceptual design includes a four-story building with more than 100,000 square feet of playable courts, room for conferences and even a multi-use Esport gaming arena.

The purpose of the facility is to provide a space for youth, collegiate, and amateur sporting events to boost Cary’s position as a sports tourism destination. The current design also includes spaces for non-sports related activities like a police district office and a full-service restaurant.

McRainey believes it could be a place unlike any other in the region.

“It’s a combination of a community center, arena and a sports tournament center. There are individual pieces around the state– very nice — but nothing that’s combined. Even nationally, this what we’re trying to do here is fairly unique,” said McRainey.

Wake County contributed $35 million for the project but the final budget is still unknown.

The team is in the conceptual design phase with the hope of getting approval from Cary town council in September.

“There’s multiple courts, there’s an arena, but the community center portion of it is a little undefined,” McRainey said.

So, they’re reaching out to the community for input. Several public information sessions have been held to hear suggestions from people in town.

“We even had a large group of kids come who are interested in robotics. They need a place to help make the robots and then even compete,” said McRainey.

The goal is to merge those ideas with their own and start construction within the next five years. A target date of 2027 has been set for the facility’s opening.

To submit input on the project, click here.