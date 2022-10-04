RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County employees can take paid wellness leave starting in January, according to a release.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the decision in their board meeting Tuesday.

County officials say it will give employees time away from the office to dedicate to their mental health and wellbeing.

“Self care is easy to put on the back burner, when you’re busy,” said Board Chair Sig Hutchinson. “Creating this new leave option gives our staff dedicated time to address any issues they’re facing.”

As part of the new benefits, full-time and part-time employees can use two days of paid leave to participate in wellness activities, preventative care and support service like therapy.

Wake County officials say employees can also use that time to manage any stress, anxiety or depression for themselves or their immediate family members.

They say it’s the latest part of working toward their goal of promoting a good work-life balance.

Additionally, the county hopes the approval will make it easier to recruit and retain top talent.

In 2019, the county commission enacted Paid Family Leave. In 2016, they passed a Paid Parental Leave policy.