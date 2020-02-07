Arborist steps in to help as parts of North Raleigh hit hard by storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Strong storms moved through North Raleigh, leaving a path of destruction.

“It just hit all of a sudden. Whole building was vibrating, you couldn’t see anything because the hail was coming down so hard. Pretty scary,” Mark Bolebruch, a neighbor said.

Several trees came down on Six Forks Road at Monument Lane. Power lines were no match. It led one driver to just abandon their car.

“Started slow and then just all of a sudden it was really, really windy and just raining and I hear a huge crash and I don’t know if a tree came down on my house, turns out it was right in front of our house,” Anne Pierron, a neighbor said.

"We live in the community, we should chip in a little to help the community," Jarman said.









Six Forks Road damage

“We live in the community, we should chip in a little to help the community,” Jarman said.

“I was standing in the rain with some neighbors when he drove up and he just got out of his car and offered to help,” Julia Rucci, a neighbor said.

Jarman is an arborist. He said he had the afternoon off and wanted to help. He asked police which streets might need his expertise.

He doesn’t live in that subdivision.

“Somebody has to do it. I mean people have to get home tonight, right?” he said.

He used his own equipment, his own car.

“Its a huge help and he won’t be compensated for it,” Rucci said.

Rucci said she plans to hire him to clear the downed trees from her front yard.

Crews at the Junction Apartments also worked into the night to get trees off buildings.