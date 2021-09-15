Are concerts super spreaders for COVID-19?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Concerts made a comeback this summer, but are they risky when it comes to contracting COVID-19?

So far, there’s no evidence of any becoming super spreaders.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services weekly COVID-19 Cluster Report shows child care, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and religious gatherings make up a majority of clusters.

Concerts and community events are low on that list.

NCDHHS tells CBS 17 part of that reason is that unlike other settings, concert venues aren’t required to report COVID cases or clusters to the state.

Another factor is that many venues are implementing policies that require fans and guests to either show a negative COVID test or proof that they’ve received the vaccine.

It’s required for all fans attending the Maroon 5 concert at Coastal Credit Union in Raleigh.

“We’re so looking forward to it, I’m going with my daughter,” said Maroon 5 fan Jennifer Fetzke. “So we’re gonna experience this together.”

When asked if she felt comfortable attending concerts again, Fetzke said, “Absolutely. Especially that it’s outside, this is something that should break the ice especially.”