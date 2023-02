FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fuquay-Varina Police Department are looking for possible dog owners after two dogs were found Saturday morning.

Police said two dogs were “located roaming near the Sheetz on Broad St. kissing and licking everyone.”

(Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

(Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

They were also “looking for love in all the wrong places.”

If these are your dogs, please call 919-552-3191 with ownership information.