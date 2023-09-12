A water main break in Knightdale closed the 900 block of Laurens Way. (Walter Dozier/CBS 17)

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An area of a street in Knightdale is closed until Tuesday afternoon for a water main repair.

Raleigh Water said they closed the 900 block of Laurens Way between Clay Hill Drive and Stones Landing in Knightdale. The closure will last until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, but work schedules are subject to change based on weather and other factors.

The City of Raleigh lists the following detours:

Motorists traveling westbound on Laurens Way should turn left on Stony Hill Dr., then take a right on Lynwood Rd.

Motorists on Lynwood Rd. should proceed to Stony Hill Dr. and turn left instead of using Laurens Way.

Drivers approaching the area should expect traffic delays and are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The City of Raleigh said customers in this area should not experience any interruption of services. If interruption occurs, impacted customers will be notified by Raleigh Water staff via phone call, property visit or a doorhanger.