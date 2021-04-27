Area universities excited about new Apple hub coming to Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Apple is expected to invest $100 million to support education statewide and in the Triangle, as the company plans to set up a new hub in Research Triangle Park.

It’s an investment that could benefit area engineering students who are hoping it will help fund future research and projects.

“It definitely is really exciting to know that I’m going to graduate into an area that’s definitely booming in the tech industry,” said Jakob Triemstra, an engineering freshman at North Carolina State University.

The hub will also bring 3,000 new jobs to Wake County. The jobs are opportunities N.C. State professors say they’re already preparing students for.

“Apple is likely interested in our AI and cybersecurity and software development. The students have opportunities to further those skills in internships and then take those skills from here that they’ve learned and take them right over to Apple,” said Dr. Gregg Rothermel, the head of the Computer Science Department at N.C. State.

While some engineering seniors have already accepted jobs elsewhere, they say Apple’s announcement will encourage many of their colleagues to stay, work and invest in the area.

“This is definitely a great opportunity because it brings competition into the area, pushes salaries up, house values will go up. It’s an overall, I think, great opportunity for North Carolina,” said Steven Yan, a senior engineering student at N.C. State.

N.C. State’s chancellor says the move “will harness breakthrough ideas that will change the world.”