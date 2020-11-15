Argument escalates to gunfire near NC State campus, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gunshots were fired during an argument near North Carolina State University late Saturday night, university officials say.

The incident happened around 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of Hillsborough and Horne streets, according to a WolfAlert sent to students.

An argument between “two parties” escalated to gunfire, but no one was hurt and there was no damage, the alert said.

University officials said there was no description of anyone involved in what it called an “aggravated assault.”

However, the WolfAlert said that a “possible suspect vehicle, described only as a white SUV, was seen traveling from the scene on Hillsborough toward downtown.”

Anyone with information about the incident is ask to contact N.C. State University Police at 919-515-3000.