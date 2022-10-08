FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is on the run Saturday night after a person was shot at a Sheetz gas station in Fuquay-Varina early Saturday morning.

At about 2:25 a.m., officers said they were called to the Sheetz gas station at 1885 Broad St., according to a news release from Fuquay-Varina police.

At the gas station, a victim was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police conducted an investigation, which included waiting to speak to the victim in the hospital, the news release said.

Raybon Shaquille Estes, 29, of Fuquay-Varina is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill/inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

“Estes is still at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous,” the news release said.

Police said anyone who knows the location of Estes should call the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at (919) 552-3191.