KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An attempted homicide suspect is on the run after trying to kill his ex-girlfriend in a Knightdale urgent care center parking lot on Wednesday evening, Town of Knightdale officials said Thursday morning.

According to officials, Knightdale police were dispatched to a “shots fired” call at Duke Urgent Care on Legacy Oaks Drive at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Christian Samuel Felix (Photos: Town of Knightdale)

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a man drive into the parking lot, block the path of another vehicle, then get out of his truck and fire multiple shots at a woman inside the blocked vehicle.

After shots were fired, the woman tried to get out of her vehicle and was grabbed by the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Christian Samuel Felix, witnesses told police. After grabbing the victim by the shirt, Felix attempted to force her into his truck but was unable to as the victim broke free and got the attention of witnesses, officials said. After the unsuccessful kidnapping attempt, Felix fled the scene and abandoned his truck at a nearby apartment complex.

Police arrived at the scene to find the victim “shaken and distraught, but unharmed,” officials said.

Authorities issued a brief shelter in place notice to residents in the area while they searched for Felix. Investigators called off the search around 9 p.m., but police are still looking for the suspect.

“This behavior is reprehensible and malicious,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps in a news release. “To act with such reckless abandon is the height of cowardice and deviance.”

According to police, this isn’t Felix’s first time committing violent acts. His record includes previous charges including homicide, robbery and kidnapping.

Warrants have been issued for Felix’s arrest in connection with this latest incident.

“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” Capps said. “Citizens should not attempt to approach Felix, and anyone encountering him should call 911 immediately. To the suspect, we say this: Surrender yourself to authorities now and help us avoid the potential for a negative outcome.”

Felix could be in one of several vehicles. Possible vehicles include a 2006 Dodge Charger, a 2006 Ford Fusion (license tag N.C. JMA-2722), or a 2006 Ford Five Hundred (license tag N.C. JMA-707).

It’s unclear where Felix could be headed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Knightdale police.