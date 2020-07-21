‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in killing of Wake County teen, deputies say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect who is considered armed and dangerous is wanted in the slaying of a 17-year-old girl last week near Apex.

Alexander Gandarilla de LosSantos has been identified as the suspect in the shooting death of the teen on July 16.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 3800 block of Copperhead Road near Apex.

Sheriff Gerald Baker said a family member found the girl lying on the floor. She was shot multiple times, according to Baker.

Deputies and K-9 units, with help from the Cary Police Department, searched the woods around the property for the suspect.

Neighbors said the home is about a mile down a private drive, Cooperhead Road, which isn’t far from U.S. 1.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said this is an ongoing investigation so further details are not available.

The sheriff’s office wouldn’t comment on the suspect’s immigration status.