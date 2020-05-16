Armed group returns to downtown Raleigh, is met by protesters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Carrying firearms and tactical gear, a group of men walked through downtown Raleigh on Saturday. The group was met by some protesters.

The armed men said their gathering stemmed from recent arrests at ReOpen NC rallies of people they believe were protesting peacefully.

“We’re just out here showing that we’re not willing to be subdued. We’re going to exercise our right to free speech, we’re going to exercise our right to get together and carry on with our lives,” said Benjamin Teeter, who was with the group.

Heated confrontations between the armed group and community members have gained attention in recent weeks, leading counter protesters to show up Saturday with signs and a megaphone.

The protesters said they were there to stand up for people who feel scared at the sight of the armed group.

An appearance by armed men earlier this month in Raleigh led to a police investigation of a confrontation between an armed protester and a couple pushing a stroller.

“We will not be intimidated as a city. We will not be intimidated as citizens. Regardless of how heavily they are armed. It needs to end now,” said counter-protester Kerwin Pittman.

Dozens of police cars and officers lined different blocks of downtown Raleigh. They intervened to separate the two groups.

Police told the armed men they could walk with their guns, but they couldn’t be with people with signs, because that appears to be a protest.

A state law doesn’t allow firearms during demonstrations on public property.

“They’re going for a walk, so what you guys are doing, following somebody who’s going for a walk who doesn’t want to interact with you, is basically looking borderline like harassment,” an officer told one of the protesters.

Officers asked the group of counter-protesters to stay a block away from the armed men. They told them they want to keep people safe but also want to follow the law.

“That’s why I’m trying to find that fine balance because I got to find a balance that adheres to their Second Amendment right, but I also got to find a balance that makes the public feel like they’re safe,” another officer told a counter-protester.

Everything lasted about about two and a half hours.

CBS 17 asked Raleigh police about Saturday’s events and how many additional officers they had to bring on for this event.

A spokesperson responded: “The Raleigh Police Department does not release details regarding public security plans, as that information is not public record per NCGS 132-1.7.”

