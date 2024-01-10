RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police are in the area of Lynn and Glendower roads as they are conducting a search for an armed individual Wednesday afternoon.

Police put out a post on X at 11:18 a.m., urging all people in the immediate area to go inside and stay inside immediately.

Police told a CBS 17 crew that a man was showing signs of “mental instability” and witnesses told police the man possible had a firearm. Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity in the area is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.