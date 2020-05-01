Armed protesters rally against Cooper’s stay-at-home order in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of armed protesters rallied outside Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh Friday morning to support any local business that wants to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group that gathered was small but did have guns in hand, and it was unnerving for some in the community. ​

A heated confrontation captured on camera after a man who claimed to live in the Oakwood neighborhood made it clear he didn’t appreciate the weapons on display. ​​

Armed protesters rally against Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order on May 1, 2020. (CBS 17)

“I want you to take your weapons out of my neighborhood then we can have a dialogue. This increases the danger in our neighborhood and it’s a hostile act,” the man said.

The protesters gathered at the Oakwood cemetery before descending on downtown. ​Raleigh and State Capitol police spread out throughout preparing for any scenario.

The Executive Mansion was completely gated off. ​

“I’m really upset to see police go and arrest business owners that just want to open up their business and put food on the table. You know the government shut them down. ​I mean, we don’t shut down the state for the seasonal flu,” said Randall Moore, in favor of reopening the state. ​​

Protesters want Gov. Roy Cooper to lift the stay-at-home order and allow businesses to reopen. The order was put in place March 27 and is set to expire May 8. ​

CBS 17 asked why they were protesting while armed?

“We have the right to protest and they don’t dispute that. And we have the right to bear arms and they don’t dispute that. They said we’re not allowed to do both at once or it’s a second-degree misdemeanor according to the state of North Carolina,” said Stephen Wagner.

A Facebook event for the rally said the demonstrators want peace but “we will need to be fully armed as a show of force.”

The group claims Raleigh police do not follow the U.S. Constitution. That comment follows the Reopen NC protest on April 14.

Raleigh police tweeted that “protesting is a non-essential activity” following that demonstration.

The event’s on Friday ended without incident.

